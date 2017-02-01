Stevens County Conservation District Celebrates its 75th year

By Dean Hellie/SCCD

The Kettle-Stevens Soil Conservation District (District) was organized on March 6, 1942 by a vote of the landowners, under provisions of the Washington state soil conservation district law. The purpose of the District is to provide a farm program for conservation and proper use of the soil and soil resources and for the prevention and control of soil erosion.

Five local landowners including E.L. Phillpot of Colville, H.F. Saxton of Boyds, Bud McDowell of Fruitland, V.T Lakey of Hunters and Joe Turosky of Ford comprised the first Board of Supervisors for the District. The boundaries of the District included all of Stevens County plus that part of Ferry County lying north of the Colville Indian Reservation and east of the Kettle River Range.

In 1942 these five volunteers developed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Utilizing federal Soil Conservation Service (SCS) employees which included three farm planners, a soils professional, a clerk-stenographer and District Conservationist, the local board coordinated their work with farmers and private landowners.

In the first annual report of accomplishments 1942-43 it was reported that flooding and drainage problems were the major concerns of the farmers who worked with the District. SCS was requested to examine projects for feasibility that first year. As a result of this study four drainage projects were approved; Valley, Twelve Mile, Dollar Lake and Deer Lake. These four projects involved 42 farms with an anticipated 100 percent benefit to and equivalent of 1,667 acres. As a measure of production, these lands should increase butterfat production by 144,000 lbs. annually. That first year 9,200 feet of drainage ditch was constructed benefiting 310 acres. Surveys of 2,500 acres were completed for future projects. In 1955’s accomplishments report District cooperators had constructed 140 miles of open drains and 30,700 linear feet to closed drains benefiting 12,876 acres since 1942 and reported another 18,700 acres needed drainage work which would require 255 more miles of open drains.

Today drainage is not looked at as a favorable practice but during those early years it was national policy and belief that for America to be strong it needed a strong agricultural production with high quality cheap food for the United States citizens.

In addition to flood control, in the 1955 report the District provided education and assistance to landowners to increase production and protect the resources for long term sustainability. They worked on cultivated lands with crop rotation, fertilization, soil testing, new crops and forage plants and utilizing existing stands. For example, 3 cooperators in the Jump Off Joe area south of Chewelah combined wise use of barnyard manure and supplemental irrigation. As a result their annual hay production on shallow, gravelly soils increased from a normal yield of ¾ ton per acre to between 4 and 5 tons per acre. The District also worked with livestock producers on rotational grazing and planting improved varieties of grasses for pasture. Forest management, promotion of thinning and pruning were also part of the District services to landowners.

Now in 2017 the District is named Stevens County Conservation District and only works within Stevens County boundaries. The District is still a non-regulatory organization managed by 5 local landowners providing education, technical and financial assistance to landowners for the wise utilization and protection of natural resources.

On February 23 the Stevens County Conservation District (District) will kick off its 75th Anniversary Celebration at the annual joint meeting of District and the Stevens County Noxious Weed Board. The District will highlight its history and accomplishments and recognizing of past supervisors and conservation farmer of the year recipients. Stevens County Noxious Weed Board will be holding its annual weed listing hearing, there will be a weed quiz and other presentations which will allow participants to earn WSDA pesticide recertification credits. Please join us at our Annual meeting at the Sheriff Ambulance Training Center. The agenda and number of pesticide credits will be available soon.

SCCD needs your help to locate some of the past supervisors, their family and award recipients. If you or someone you know has worked with SCCD, formerly known as the Kettle-Stevens Soil Conservation District, please contact us. Our office is located north of Colville WA 232 Williams Lake Rd, Phone 509-685-0937 extension 3 or e-mail SCCD@co.stevens.wa.us