Stevens County burn ban enacted by Fire Marshall

(By Stevens County Sheriff)

By order of the Stevens County Fire Marshal, and pursuant to Resolution 47-2008, adopted in regular session of the Board of County Commissioners on June 30, 2008,

OPEN BURNING is hereby ordered discontinued in the unincorporated areas of Stevens County until further notice effective June 29th, 2017, unless this order is otherwise lifted or permitted by law or authorized agencies. Open burning is any fire other than those permitted below:

This order is not intended to preclude the use of backyard barbecues, chimneys or other patio/deck warmers, as long as only approved fuel is used: seasoned, (clean and dry) firewood, briquettes or propane. Recreational fires not exceeding 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height are also permitted. Disposal of vegetative waste in a recreational fire is prohibited. Approved campfires at designated places in parks and campgrounds are also allowed as determined by agencies with jurisdiction. All recreational fires must be attended.

Violations of this order shall be investigated and prosecuted by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office/Stevens County Fire Marshal, and the Stevens County Prosecuting Attorney pursuant to the provisions of IFC Section 109. Any person(s) conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise discontinue such burning when ordered or notified to do so shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.

A violation of this order is a misdemeanor and shall be punishable upon conviction by a fine of not more than $500 or imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or both. (Stevens County Building Code Ordinance 02-1984 Section 7).

Signed and so ordered this 29th day of June, 2017.