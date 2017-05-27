State Softball: Cougars pick up two wins on Day 1

(By Staff Reports)

Cougars stay alive in State 1A tournament…

Chewelah (16-6) opened the day with an 8-1 victory over undefeated Cle Elum-Roslyn in the State 1A softball tournament. The day ended with a 9-6 victory over Warden to move the Cougars into an 11 a.m. matchup against Zillah today.

In between, however, was a deflating 12-1 loss to Colville (18-6) in the state quarterfinals.

The Indians, who started the season off slowly, caught fire midseason and have since been a lightning rod in the postseason. Against the Cougars, they collected nine hits and scored six runs in the second and third inning for the victory.

Hayden Hartman and Hanna Worrell each drove in two runs for the Indians as did Daisy McKern, Alyssa Smith and Makayla Weimer. Chewelah was held to three hits by Tylee Frizzell, Larissa Sweat and Kennedy Robison.

The Cougars’ lone run came in the second inning, they also committed four errors in the loss.

Chewelah bounced back, however, notching their win over Warden. In four innings, the Cougars jumped out to an 8-1 lead and then held on for the 9-6 win.

Chewelah will need to win two more games to medal at state.

CHEWELAH 12, COLVILLE 1

Colville 066 00 = 12 9 1

Chewelah 010 00 = 1 3 4

Pitching: Colville – Schauls and Weimer; Chewelah – Skok and Kuk. W-Schauls. L-Skok.

Hitting: Colville-Worrell, Schauls, Cox, Petrey 2, McKern, Fisk, Weimer 2. Chewelah-Frizzell, Sweat, Robison. 2B-Petrey, McKern. 3B-Schauls.