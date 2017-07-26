State Rep Forum: Maycumber, Swanson talk Hirst, Wolves

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

HIRST DECISION

When asked about the state-wide Hirst Decision, Democratic candidate Susan Swanson said that she is on the fence about the complicated issue and that she would definitely want to reach across the aisle to solve the problem.

“Those planning to build and homeowners are affected by this and we need to be careful,” Swanson said. “I’d be willing to hear more about it.”

Current appointed State Rep. and Republican Jacquelin Maycumber said that the Hirst Decision is about control of the water and the land. She said the exempt wells only draw one percent of water drawn in the state.

According to the Department of Ecology in an e-mail with the Independent, Maycumber’s statistic was correct in that exempt wells draw one percent of water.

“Permit-exempt wells account for about one percent of total state water use,” Dept. of Ecology Communications manager Brook Beeler said in an e-mail with the newspaper “However, in some areas, they can have negative effect on stream flows and fish.”

“It’s not a policy it’s a political issue,” Maycumber said, and she also added that there would be a major tax shift because of it and in 2018 people may not be able to make their property taxes.

“I feel land and property is your liberty,” Maycumber said.

In further correspondence with The Independent, Maycumber said municipalities draw water from the same water sheds without any regulation or cost including the city of Seattle.

“When you pay for water in a city, you are paying the infrastructure cost like that of drilling a well,” Maycumber wrote. “Right now the city of Seattle is putting 12,000 housing units in with unlimited and unregulated water. But they want to stop a handful of exempt wells in Eastern Washington.”

WOLVES IN WASHINGTON

When asked about their feelings about wolves in the state of Washington, Jacquelin Maycumber said that a family member spent an hour fighting off a wolf from their dog and house using nonlethal measures.

“While I was in Olympia couple weeks ago [an individual at the ranch] spent an hour using non-lethal wolf from our dogs and our house,” Maycumber said.

Maycumber said an individual at her home ranch used light and sound and the wolf did not back down. She said “the department” came out to the ranch and determined they had the legal means to protect the property and “put it in writing.”

“As a rancher and as a mother of children, there are going to be more attacks,” Maycumber said. “Unfortunately, it may be on my or our neighbors.”

“We can’t protect our family and can’t protect our livelihood, it is about control,” Maycumber said. “Control of having the ability to be safe on our land, making sure we can produce and have cattle.”

Maycumber said there are wolf depredations everyday in the state of Washington and while they’re not defined as depredations they can range from an individual depredation or as large as seventy depredations.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, there were nine fatal wolf attacks to livestock and other dogs in 2016 along with six injuries. These were confirmed reports.

Susan Swanson responded that if a wolf were attacking her dog, she would get her .22.

She said that the wolf issue can be a distraction of other important issues around us. Swanson added that wolves around us represent about three percent of the number of calves in comparison to the livestock on the range.

“I would work with the other side to make sensible and logical responses and solutions,” Swanson said.