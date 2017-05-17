State limits marijuana billboards

(By Staff Reports)

Update to rules prevents marijuana store billboards from being appealing to children…

Marijuana stores can’t put up billboards that appear to be attracting minors as the Washington State legislature updated it’s rules on pot. Legalized in 2012, the new update to marijuana rules was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday, the Spokesman Review is reporting.

Stores can’t use toys, cartoon characters and other youth-appealing images. Billboards for marijuana stores are essentially limited to a name and location and local governments can put further restrictions on that. Marijuana stores also can’t hire someone to stand outside their store in a costume either.

The rule update also allows for limited delivery service for the drug, limited sales of immature plants and seeds by growers to medical marijuana patients. It also orders the Liquor and Cannabis Board to study and report by Dec. 1 the option of growing recreational marijuana plants in homes.