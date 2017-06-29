State legislature has reached agreement on operating budget

(By Washington State Governor)

House and Senate budget negotiators reported to Gov. Jay Inslee this morning that they have reached an agreement in principle on the 2017-2019 biennial operating budget. The negotiators and caucus leaders said they were confident that they would complete work on the budget and have a vote of the Legislature before the end of the day Friday, the final day of the fiscal year.

That would avoid a partial shutdown of state government.

The agreement covers spending and resource levels. More details will be available after the four legislative caucuses are briefed on the agreement.

BUDGET DEAL NOT YET APPROVED BY STATE LEGISLATURE

The Washington State Legislature has not yet approved state operating and capital budgets for the 2017–19 biennium, which begins July 1. If the Legislature does not enact budgets before July 1, state agencies will have to implement full or partial shutdowns.

While we still expect the budgets to be enacted before July 1, we have been working with the state Office of Financial Management to develop contingency plans.See a summary of all state agency plans and related information.

In the unlikely event that a shutdown is necessary, the governor’s office will be closed, and all services provided by our office will be suspended until the 2017–19 budgets are enacted.