State finds Springdale clerk misappropriated funds

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Audit report forwarded to county prosecutor…

A recent audit by the state auditor found that the City of Springdale has been misappropriating public funds over the last five years, including payouts to the city clerk.

On Oct. 19, the City of Springdale, that operates on an annual budget of $200,000 and provides water and sewer services to 280 citizens received an audit report from the Washington State Auditor’s Office covering the years from 2011-2016.



The audit report noted that Springdale City Clerk, Lisa Sheppard, who also serves as the city’s treasurer, had made payroll errors, including taking a draw from city funds for herself that had not been paid back, taking sick leave while also reporting she had worked a 40-hour week and questionable expenditure payments, all of which totaled over $5,000.

Sheppard has worked as the Springdale Clerk/Treasurer since 2001.

As part of the audit, the state recommended that the city seek recovery of $3,412 of the misappropriated funds and determine how to pay for the related $14,500 in investigation costs.

The state auditor has also forwarded the audit to the Stevens County Prosecutor’s Office for review regarding potential criminal charges.

However, both the mayor and the city council said they have thoroughly reviewed the fraud investigation report and do not agree with the findings.

“We believe the audit contains flaws and erroneous statements,” they said in comments captured in the audit report. “We dispute the findings of fraud on the part of the town clerk and see no basis whatsoever for prosecution based on the supporting documentation.”

The state auditor responded that there have been long-standing concerns regarding the town’s internal controls and safeguarding of assets since 2014, noting there have been issues in four of the last five accountability audits.