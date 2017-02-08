Springdale schools seek levy renewal

Special election for local levies will be Feb. 14

By Jamie Henneman/For The Independent

The Mary Walker School District in Springdale is asking voters to renew a four-year Maintenance and Operations levy that will provide the district with $287,000 per year until 2021. The rate for property owners on the levy is $1.60 per $1,000 assessed property value. Passing the levy means the district will also be eligible for approximately $503,000 in levy equalization over the next four years.

The levy is needed not only for the equalization potential, but also because state and federal support for school operations is continuing to shrink, according to Mary Walker Superintendent Kevin Jacka.

“Currently, state funding meets only 64 percent of our district’s budget, federal funding meets 12 percent of the budget levy and levy equalization meets 11 percent,” he said in a recent district publication. “Local funds make up the other 13 percent. So without levy funding, our district would fall short of the funding needed to maintain our other programs.”

Levy funds are used to pay for staffing including school nurse services, supplies, textbooks, technology and extra-curricular programs. The monies are also used to help cover expenses the state does not fully address including utilities, fuel, food services and maintenance.

Jacka highlighted that passing the levy is important not only to families with students currently in school, but to the community as a whole.

“Strong schools create environments for young people to learn and grow and to become valuable, contributing members of their community throughout their lives,” he noted. “Investing in the future of children though support of our school creates lasting rewards for the entire community. An investment in the children of today molds the workers, citizens and leaders of tomorrow and is an investment that is important to everyone.”

For more information, contact the Mary Walker School District at 258-4534.