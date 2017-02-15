Springdale, Loon Lake Chamber sets 2017 goals

BY GSLLCOC/For The Independent

The Greater Springdale, Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce met February 2 at the Springdale Fire Station.

Fourteen people were present.

2017 goals were discussed. One major feature of the new year will be monthly guest speakers. This is part of the theme of ongoing education for small business owners. Guest speakers were discussed: Mike Bucy, Stevens County District 1 Fire Chief wants to bring a speaker on the subject of developing Clayton.

Clayton has the infrastructure to support a large business, so this is an exciting opportunity for Stevens county. Another prospective speaker is Shelly Short who was recently appointed to the State Senate.

Sarah Cotter, V.P. of the Clayton Fair who does a huge volume of grant work, will come to discuss grant writing. Also a local social media expert will discuss how to use these tools to the advantage of your business.

Letters will soon be mailed as a reminder to renew your Chamber membership. Included will be a list of Chamber benefits to its members: Chamber issues a monthly online newsletter, business of the month features published in local newspapers, as well as online. Workshops and a monthly newsletter to build your brand, focusing on marketing and best business practices. Brochure workshops were very successful this last year and are planned again for 2017. A new Chamber brochure is now available that describes the educational and advertising benefits the Chamber provides. We are also developing a tourist brochure to promote our area. If you cannot attend every meeting, you will be kept up to date via e-mail and mailings about events and educational opportunities.

Over 60 percent of small businesses in Stevens county are home-based. Chamber is an opportunity for small business to work together to maximize our exposure to the local residents so they know the resources that are available. “Getting the word out” is the toughest job for a small business and this is the help that Chamber wants to provide. It was again emphasized that we are a regional Chamber and businesses from surrounding small communities are welcome. We are actively inviting “ambassadors” from neighboring communities to represent their town and to join the board of directors so they can have a part in the direction of our organization.

The school shop students submitted some design ideas for our Welcome to Springdale sign. So a sign committee was formed to choose a design and investigate ideal locations for the signs. There are three entrances to our town, all on State Highway, so some work will have to be done to locate these properly. They will be plasma cut out of steel so will be very enduring.

Tri County Economic Development District’s Digital Day Camp for January was very successful and all classes were filled, so they are holding these classes again during the month of March, beginning March 2. Subjects covered are: Managing images, two sessions on using Facebook and for using MailChimp for better Email. Register online at www.putnewaonthemap.com. Space in limited so register soon. $15 per class or all four for $50. Barry Lamont of TEDD also announced a talk will be given at the Chewelah Chamber by Chris Cargill of the Washington Policy Center concerning the new minimum wage and how it adversely affects small business.

Trisha Schwartz of 2 Loons Distillery announced they have expanded with a 160 gallon still. They had an excellent summer, were very busy and are now caught up with their orders. Now they can develop new products and also get more product out to the community. They do not use a distributor. They keep costs down by marketing direct to you, the consumer. If you want to tour this facility check them out on Facebook for their schedule.

Marie Layman of the Clayton Fair mentioned that they are planning to have a car, truck and farm rig show in conjunction with the Fair this year. They have a superb grant writer, Sarah Cotter, Vice President of the Fair Board. She obtained grants this year that allowed the building of a new chicken barn.

The Strengthening Families Program, which provides ongoing education for parents, began Feb. 13 at the Springdale Church. It runs from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Dinner and child care is provided. This is a wonderful program that can really help struggling parents deal with the pressures today’s society puts on their children.

Angie Crawford of Crawford Financial reported that Communities in Progress is again going to sponsor home fire safety programs at the fire hall in Springdale. This will be conducted by Chief Bucy and will be free of charge to the public. This is an important program to help local residents protect their homes and the lives of their family members. Angie also wanted everyone to know of the tech classes she conducts at VL Transport Building. This will be the third year for these “teach by need” classes. So, if you have a problem, here’s where to get specific help on your issue. The workshops are held every other Saturday, beginning Saturday, February 11.