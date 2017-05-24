Spring rains cause issues for county landfill

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Lechate pond has to be expanded due to extra water…

Along with trying to address landslides, potholes, flooded roads and other challenges from the very wet spring Stevens County is experiencing, the deluge of water in the area has also caused an issue at an unlikely place: the county landfill.

As part of its containment system, the county landfill uses a leachate ponds that collects the water that passes through the refuse at the landfill and then allows it to evaporate in a double-lined pond. Collecting the water ensures it will not seep into the ground and possibly contaminate other water sources. However, with the high amount of moisture from spring runoff and rain, some pond levels were near to overflowing earlier this spring.

“In late March, we became aware that leachate levels within the ponds and accumulation within the lined area of the active landfill were approaching or exceeding capacity of the collection system designed to prevent discharge of leachate into unlined areas of the landfill,” said Northeast Washington Tri-County Health Director Matt Schanz. Tri-County Health monitors the leachate pond and manages the county’s state permit for the facility. “ The excessive levels of precipitation through the winter and spring months lead to higher than expected amounts of leachate mixed with precipitation. “

Schanz said the county has moved to add an additional liner to increase the height of one of the leachate ponds and is working with landfill staff to ensure none of the pond water is discharged. The new liner is estimated to cost the county $28,000. Plans for a new, larger leachate lagoon system are also being considered to help the county be prepared for future high moisture years.

In the meantime, Schanz said the temporary measures should help address the issue, as the leachate water can be a potential public health concern.

“Along with the ponds to contain and evaporate the water, modern landfills have elaborate groundwater monitoring systems that are designed for early detection if there are issues caused from the escapement of leachate and the associated contaminates,” Schanz explained. “All of this is aimed at protecting groundwater supplies and down gradient surface water supplies.”