Spokane Republican Party headquarters vandalized

Spokane Police investigating incident as hate crime

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent

The Spokane County GOP office was vandalized on Sunday with markers on their front windows saying “Refugees Welcome” and “Nazi scum.”

Republican Party Chairman Stephanie Cates said that “acts of vandalism by race or religion are classified by the police as ‘malicious harassment’ and commonly known as ‘hate crimes’” Cates said in the statement. “This incident brings up the issue of whether such attacks motivated by political affiliation should be included in that classification.”

The office is shared with US Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ campaign for re-election. Cates filed a report with the Spokane Police and they have announced, according to the Spokesman-Review, that the crime will be investigated as a hate crime.