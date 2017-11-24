Spokane Macy’s to become Nike Factory store

(By Staff Reports from the Spokesman-Review)

Factory store would be first Nike outlet on east side of mountains…

The old Macy’s building in Spokane, which has stood vacant since 2016, will now become a Nike Factory Store, the Spokesman-Review is reporting. Nike will be the first confirmed tenant for the building, which is being converted into a residential, retail and office space.

Nike has a permit for 12,000 square feet spread over two floors and the factory store would be the first on the eastern part of the state. Work to make the main-floor Nike store is valued at $750,000.

Instead of a Niketown which sells the company’s latest products, the Spokesman-Review reports, a factory store would be an outlet that has cheaper prices while trying to sell older stock.

The Spokesman said when the building is complete it should also have 105 apartment units.