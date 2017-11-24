Featured News

Community/ Featured News/ Latest

Spokane Macy’s to become Nike Factory store

(By Staff Reports from the Spokesman-Review)

Factory store would be first Nike outlet on east side of mountains…

The old Macy’s building in Spokane, which has stood vacant since 2016, will now become a Nike Factory Store, the Spokesman-Review is reporting. Nike will be the first confirmed tenant for the building, which is being converted into a residential, retail and office space.

Nike has a permit for 12,000 square feet spread over two floors and the factory store would be the first on the eastern part of the state. Work to make the main-floor Nike store is valued at $750,000. 

Instead of a Niketown which sells the company’s latest products, the Spokesman-Review reports, a factory store would be an outlet that has cheaper prices while trying to sell older stock.

The Spokesman said when the building is complete it should also have 105 apartment units.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
41°
overcast clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 6mph S
H 41 • L 36
42°
Sun
39°
Mon
38°
Tue
36°
Wed
40°
Thu
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group