Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

Special counsel to lead Trump-Russia investigation

(By Staff Reports) 

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as a special investigator of Russia-Trump ties in a federal investigation.

Former FBI Director tabbed to investigate Trump-Russia ties…

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead a federal investigation into allegations of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign collaborating with Russia to sway the 2016 election, the Associated Press is reporting.

The announcement was made by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – who made the appointment – and the White House was informed only after the order appointing Mueller was signed.

President Trump released a statement saying there were no ties between his campaign and Russia.

Mueller is a former federal prosecutor for the Justice Department and was appointed as FBI Director days before Sept. 11, 2001 under President Bush. President Obama asked him to stay on two years longer than his ten year term before Comey succeeded him.

The Associated Press reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan supported the thorough and independent investigation. Utah Republican house rep Jason Chaffetz – who just announced his resignation on Wednesday – said Meuller was a great selection.

The special prosecutor appointment comes after a week that saw Trump give classified information to Russian officials, fire FBI Director James Comey and have stories swirl about how Trump told Comey to lay off investigating former National Security Advisor Matt Flynn.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
58°
scattered clouds
humidity: 57%
wind: 3mph ESE
H 62 • L 50
63°
Fri
59°
Sat
69°
Sun
75°
Mon
78°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group