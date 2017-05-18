Special counsel to lead Trump-Russia investigation

(By Staff Reports)

Former FBI Director tabbed to investigate Trump-Russia ties…

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead a federal investigation into allegations of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign collaborating with Russia to sway the 2016 election, the Associated Press is reporting.

The announcement was made by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – who made the appointment – and the White House was informed only after the order appointing Mueller was signed.

President Trump released a statement saying there were no ties between his campaign and Russia.

Mueller is a former federal prosecutor for the Justice Department and was appointed as FBI Director days before Sept. 11, 2001 under President Bush. President Obama asked him to stay on two years longer than his ten year term before Comey succeeded him.

The Associated Press reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan supported the thorough and independent investigation. Utah Republican house rep Jason Chaffetz – who just announced his resignation on Wednesday – said Meuller was a great selection.

The special prosecutor appointment comes after a week that saw Trump give classified information to Russian officials, fire FBI Director James Comey and have stories swirl about how Trump told Comey to lay off investigating former National Security Advisor Matt Flynn.