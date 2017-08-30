South sidewalk project underway

(By Staff Reports)

TIB grant funds help city replace Park St. sidewalks…

The south entrance into town is getting a makeover as Baumann Bros. Construction installs new city sidewalks alongside Highway 395. The company has been working on the grant-funded project all of last week and despite tearing up existing sidewalks and driveways, have still managed to keep businesses in that area open to the public.



The new sidewalks will extend from King Ave. to the south end of the entrance into Systech Mechanical and Hartill Tractor on the west side, while on the east side the new sidewalks will extend from King Ave. to the south side of the entrance to the former McDonalds site.

Baumann Bros. put in the low bid to the city for $187,270 which was well under the engineer’s estimate of $209,300 for the project.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of September.

The grant funds come through the Transportation Improvement Board under their sidewalk replacement program, City Manager Mike Frizzell said.

Frizzell said that priorities for sidewalk replacement are based on a study done thanks to a $5,000 grant in 2013. Given by the Technical Advisory Committee and RTPO, the city developed a pedestrian safety and mobility plan for the city and evaluated the current sidewalks and the places that needed sidewalks because of deficiencies and to be ADA compliant.

“This study outlined the priorities and I apply for sidewalk grants based on this priority list,” Frizzell said.

The city’s other two projects of resurfacing Ehorn Lane and redoing the Lincoln Ave. sidewalks also have funding for construction as well.