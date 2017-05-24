Softball: Cougars face Cle Elum at state tournament

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Cle Elum 23-0 on the season but Cougars no stranger to downing giants…

Chewelah’s Lady Cougars will open this year’s state class-1A softball tournament against the top-seeded team in the bracket when they face the Cle Elum Warriors on Friday morning in Richland.

Cle Elum enters the state tournament undefeated with a 23-0 record, 10-0 in league play. However, the Warriors have had some close calls. They slipped past Connell 3-2 in their district tournament, edged Cashmere 13-11, and beat Okanogan by two runs 10-8. The Warriors have depended on heavy hitting to outscore opponents.

Chewelah has the weapons to upset the Warriors. The Cougars have relied on solid pitching and a tight defense all season. Northeast A League MVP Jaelynn Skok will throw for the Cougars. She has a 2.371 earned run average with 71 strikeouts and a batting average of .596. The starting lineup will include Maddie Koler (.455), Zandy Nelson (.391), Krislyn Koler (.375), Tylee Frizzell (.358), Jamie Eide (.347), and Kennedy Robison (.341).

“I think we continue to get better and that is what we have tried to focus on every game, it hasn’t always worked, but improvement has been our focus,” Cougar coach Tom Skok said. “Prior to beating Lakeside I felt like we were playing a little shaky but we stepped up at the right time. Our determination was good in that game.”

The Cougars also have a .923 fielding average. So, they have the ability to go toe to toe with Cle Elum. The two teams have no common opponents, but Chewelah’s resume includes downing 18-4 Lakeside in the district tournament.

“I felt like our team defense against Lakeside in the district tournament was the biggest difference, Jaelynn was able to keep the ball low in the strike zone and then change elevations with her rise ball once in awhile to keep them off balance, but throughout the game our defense was awesome,” Skok said. “We made many outstanding plays though out the course of the game. Obviously Maddie [Koler’s] home run was very important too. Against a hard throwing pitcher like Lakeside has it is hard to string hits together so you have to have a big hit here and there to win.”

District champion Deer Park will meet Hoquiam in the first round of the state tournament. Colville and Lakeside will also compete for state hardware, giving the Northeast A League four teams in the tournament. Colville defeated Leavenworth 9-2 and Lakeside outscored Omak 3-2 in a pair of crossover games last week. Colville will play Kiona Benton. Lakeside will take on Lynden Christian.

“I think our resilience has been our strength so far,” Skok said. “We didn’t start well against Deer Park but we battled back and made the championship game very competitive. If we had got a call in our favor at home we would have won the game so I think we showed how competitive we can be.”