Softball: Chewelah wins season finale against Medical Lake

(By Staff Report)

Cougars look strong in final home game…

Chewelah notched 14 hits and defeated Medical Lake 7-0 in their season finale on Tuesday. It was the fifth-straight win for Chewelah, which improved to 14-4 on the year.

Cougar pitcher Jaelynn Skok struck out five and allowed five hits in a complete game shutout. Skok also had three hits in the game, while Krislyn Koler also notched three hits.

The Cougars then played a single-game playoff game against Lakeside to determine seeding Wednesday and lost.

CHEWELAH 7, MEDICAL LAKE 0 
Medical Lake    000   000   0 = 0   6   2
Chewelah           102    202   0 =  7  14   1
Pitching: Medical Lake – Shores and Johnson; Chewelah – Skok and Kuk. W-Skok. L-Shores.
Hitting: Medical Lake-Tamietti, Hostetter 2, Pavao, Duncan, Recleu. Cheweleah- Skok 3, Eide 2, M. Koler, K. Koler 3, Nelson 2, Sweat, Smith. 2B-Skok, Eide 2, M. Koler, K. Koler, Nelson.

