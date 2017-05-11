Softball: Chewelah wins season finale against Medical Lake
(By Staff Report)
Cougars look strong in final home game…
Chewelah notched 14 hits and defeated Medical Lake 7-0 in their season finale on Tuesday. It was the fifth-straight win for Chewelah, which improved to 14-4 on the year.
Cougar pitcher Jaelynn Skok struck out five and allowed five hits in a complete game shutout. Skok also had three hits in the game, while Krislyn Koler also notched three hits.
The Cougars then played a single-game playoff game against Lakeside to determine seeding Wednesday and lost.
CHEWELAH 7, MEDICAL LAKE 0
Medical Lake 000 000 0 = 0 6 2
Chewelah 102 202 0 = 7 14 1
Pitching: Medical Lake – Shores and Johnson; Chewelah – Skok and Kuk. W-Skok. L-Shores.
Hitting: Medical Lake-Tamietti, Hostetter 2, Pavao, Duncan, Recleu. Cheweleah- Skok 3, Eide 2, M. Koler, K. Koler 3, Nelson 2, Sweat, Smith. 2B-Skok, Eide 2, M. Koler, K. Koler, Nelson.