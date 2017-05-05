Featured News

Softball: Chewelah takes out second-place Deer Park

(By Staff Reports)

Kennedy Robison tags out a Deer Park runner at first base during NEA League play Thursday in the Barbour Complex. (Brandon Hansen photo)

Chewelah bats rough up Deer Park…

The Cougars bested second-place Deer Park 6-4 on Thursday, taking advantage of summer-like weather to notch 14 hits and to pull to within a game of the Stags in the NEA League standings.

The Cougars won their third game in a row thanks to a solid pitching performance from Jaelynn Skok, and multi-hit games from six different batters. Skok went 3-for-4 at the plate while Jamie Eide, Maddie Koler, Krislyn Koler, Tylee Frizzell and Bailey Smith each notched two hits.

Chewelah took a 2-1 lead after one inning before notching two more runs in the third inning. Deer Park pulled to within 4-3 in the top of the forth but the Cougars added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Stags committed four errors.

Chewelah has won six of their last seven. Now trailing the Stags by a game for second place and a first-round district bye, the Cougars face Newport and Medical Lake in their final two league games.

At Chewelah
CHEWELAH 6, DEER PARK 4
Deer Park:   100   200   1 = 4  8  4
Chewelah:    202   002   0 = 6  14  2
Pitching: Deer Park – Lane, Erickson (4) and Butler; Chewelah – Skok and Kuk. W-Skok..
Hitting: Deer Park-P.Erickson 2, Lane 2, Carlson, D.Erickson 3. Chewelah-Skok 3, Eide 2, M.Koler 2, K.Koler 2, Frizzell 2, Nelson, Smith 2. 2B-P.Erickson, D.Erickson.

