Softball: Chewelah downs Lakeside, advances to state

(By Staff Reports)

Koler home run lifts Cougars past Eagles…

The Cougars knocked off their old league rival and softball powerhouse Lakeside on Saturday by a score of 2-0 to advance to the Distirct 7 1A championship game.

Jaelynn Skok limited the Eagles to three hits and the game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Maddie Koler notched a two-run homer for the winning runs. 

Jamie Eide also had two hits in the game.

The win advanced Chewelah to the district championship game against Deer Park.

Deer Park defeats Cougars for district title…

In a game that saw 29 hits and 24 runs, the Stags got a walk-off homer from Jaylee Lane in the eighth inning to win the district title and defeat Chewelah 16-13.

Deer Park jumped out to a 9-1 lead, but Chewelah clawed back to pull within 11-9 and then proceeded to tie the game in the top of the seventh.

Jamie Eide had three hits in the game, while Krislyn Koler had two hits.

The Cougars will advance to the state tournament with a record of 16-5 overall.

At Lakeside
CHEWELAH 2, LAKESIDE 0
Chewelah:    000   002   0 = 2   5   2
Lakeside:     000   000   0 = 0  3   1
Pitching: Chewelah – Skok and Kuk; Lakeside – Claassen and Kinzel W-Skok L-Claassen
Hitting: Chewelah-Eide 2, M.Koler, Kuk, Sweat Lakeside-Charbonneau, Clark, Sheldon 2B-Charbonneau HR-M.Koler

At Lakeside
DEER PARK 13, CHEWELAH 11
Chewelah:   102   151   10 = 11   13   3
Deer Park:  451   100   02 = 13  16  6
Pitching: Chewelah – Sweat, Skok (5) and Kuk; Lakeside – M.Erickson, Lane (5) and Butler. W-Lane. L-Skok.
Hitting: Chewelah-Skok, Eide 3, K.Koler 2, Sweat, M.Koler, Smith, Frizzell, Nelson. Deer Park-P.Erickson 4, Butler 3, O.Erickson 3, Hodgeson 2, Lane 2, M.Erickson 2. 2B-Nelson, Skok, Lane, P.Erickson 2, M.Erickson 2, Hodgeson, Butler. 3B-Hodgeson. HR-Lane.

