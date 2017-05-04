Featured News

Softball: Chewelah downs Kettle Falls

(By Staff Reports)

Nelson goes 3-for-3 in victory…

Chewelah picked up an 11-1 victory of Kettle Falls in nonleague action on Wednesday. The Cougars got a big boost from Zandra Nelson at the plate who went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Chewelah scored four runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning. They posted another score in the third inning and the game ended in the fifth because of the mercy rule. The Cougars finished with 14 hits as a team.

Jamie Eide also had three hits.

Larissa Sweat pitched for the Mariners, holding Kettle Falls to five hits in a complete game.

Chewelah improved to 11-4 on the season.

At Chewelah
CHEWELAH 11, KETTLE FALLS 1
Kettle Falls    000   10 = 1  5  1
Chewelah       461   0x = 11  14  2
Pitching: Kettle Falls – Glover and Tallman; Chewelah -Sweat and Kuk. W-Sweat. L-Glover.
Hitting: Kettle Falls- Pounds, McKern, Glover 2, Hippler. Chewelah-Skok 2, Eide 3, M. Koler, Frizzell 2, Nelson 3, Robison 2, Sweat. 2B-Hippler, Skok, Nelson.

