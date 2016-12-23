Snowy Christmas in Chewelah

Two to four inches of snow expected in Chewelah

Be careful when traveling for the holiday, as light to moderate snow is expected through Saturday night for the Chewelah area and a Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Snow is expected for much of Eastern Washington with two to four inches being accumulated in lower areas while five inches is expected in the mountains. Motorists should expect snow covered roads and increased travel times. More traffic is expected on the roads for the holidays.

Here is a schedule of events for Christmas and Christmas Eve in the Chewelah area…

Saturday, Dec. 24

ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

6 p.m., Abundant Life Fellowship —Come celebrate Christ’s birth with a Candlelight Service. Abundant Life Fellowship is located on the corner of 2nd & Clay in Chewelah.

CHEWELAH BAPTIST CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

7 p.m., Chewelah Baptist Church —The church will be hosting a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, December 24 at 7 p.m. Chewelah Baptist Church is located at 210 W. Main Ave.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chewelah —St. Paul Lutheran will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ at a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran is located at 10 North Second St. West, Chewelah.

UCC CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

7 p.m. and 11 p.m., Chewelah United Church of Christ—The Chewelah United Church of Christ is having a Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. and a Candlelight Service at 11 p.m. Chewelah UCC is located at E 10 Webster Ave.

MIDNIGHT MASS AT JUMP OFF JOE

12 a.m., St. Joseph’s Mission, Valley— Midnight Mass (the midnight between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) with Fr. Jeff Lewis is a candlelit, all-chant liturgy, making for a truly unique Christmas experience at the historical St. Joseph Mission at Jump Off Joe. St. Joseph Mission at Jump Off Joe is located at 3137 Church Rd., in Valley, WA. The Mass offers a unique Christmas celebration opportunity. All are welcome to take part. Other Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve at St. Mary of the Rosary in Chewelah, and 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Springdale.

Sunday, Dec. 25

CATHOLIC MASS CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE

9 a.m., Holy Ghost Church, Valley —Fr. Jeff Lewis will be conducting a Mass on Christmas morning at 9 a.m. at the Holy Ghost Church in Valley, WA.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE

10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chewelah —St. Paul Lutheran will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with a Christmas Day Service at 10 a.m. St. Paul Lutheran is located at 10 North Second St. West, Chewelah.

CHEWELAH BAPTIST CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE

11 a.m., Chewelah Baptist Church —The church will be hosting a Christmas morning service on Sunday, December 25 at 11 a.m. Chewelah Baptist Church is located at 210 W. Main Ave.

STORIES AND CAROLS SERVICE AT UCC

3 p.m., Chewelah UCC —The Chewelah United Church of Christ has is hosting a Stories and Carols Service at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.