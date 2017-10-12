Featured News

Snow expected in area mountain passes

(By National Weather Service) 

Oh boy, it’s coming. (File photo)

Snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected on Sherman Pass, Schweitzer Mountain Road and Flowery Trail Road, according to the National Weather Service. Motorists are told to expect slippery road conditions across mountain passes as snow will begin to fall early this evening and continue through the night before tapering off late Friday morning.

There will be rain or non-accumulating snow in the valleys, but that will turn to snow the higher the elevation. Snow like this can cause travel difficulties, so please use caution while driving.

