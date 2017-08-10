Featured News

The smoke might go away! … for now

(By Staff Reports)

Department of Ecology predicts relief from winds this weekend…

The Department of Ecology forecasted that changing air patterns will clear the smoke from Canadian Wildfires out by the weekend, but that there’s no guarantee that things will stay that way.

The smoke break could be short as forcast models for wind paterns only last a week, reports the Tri-City Herald, and winds could just shift back to blowing smoke into the state.

This comes as people are hoping to catch a view of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Canadian wildfires are burning about 190 miles north of the Washington-British Columbia border and they’re only minimally contained. British Columbia is under a state of emergency as 146 wildfires burn in the providence in what is B.C.’s worst fire season in 60 years. Currently 7,000 British Columbians have been evacuated from their homes. 22 fires started on Tuesday by lightning.

There are also three major fires in the state of Washington not helping things either.

Fire conditions are prime in the state of Washington as many state organizations have enacted heavy fire restrictions. Loggers and other workers out in the brush are not allowed to work past 1 p.m.

The smokey air is considered hazerdous to sensitive groups. All of the 60 air quality measuring stations in the state of Washington have recorded at least one unhealthy day in August. Nine have recorded very unhealthy readings at least once. Smoke can cause preexisting conditions to be worse. The Department of Health is asking people to be aware of air conditions and to keep doors and windows closed to protect indoor air quality.

The fires wont be put out anytime soon as many of them are considered long-term fires. So while the air might clear up this week, it could and probably will be back before the summer is over.

 

