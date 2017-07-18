Featured News

Smiths save bingo at last minute

Denise and Tenika Smith found out bingo wouldn’t be played in Chataqua this year and decided to do something about it. (Brandon Hansen photos)

Chataqua favorite saved by locals, still proven to be popular event…

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Some heroes don’t wear capes, they yell out bingo numbers.

When Tenika Smith was about to board her flight from San Diego to Spokane, she was looking forward to visiting Chewelah and playing bingo at Chataqua.
Smith had phoned her mother Denise who went to the park to see when bingo started. Much to Denise’s chagrin, they discovered that there would be no bingo during Chataqua due to a lack of volunteers.

Tenika, however, was determined to play bingo.

“I’ll do it,” she texted from the runway.

With help from Jim Mach, Denise got the bingo equipment from Theresa Carr of the Valley Fair, while the Boy Scouts provided the benches and Gess Elementary provided the tables.

“By the time she landed in Spokane, we had bingo ready for Chataqua,” Denise said.

The Smiths spent several hours during their time at Chataqua calling numbers and handing out bingo cards.

Set up across from the Chataqua office, word quickly spread among people from town that bingo was back at Chataqua.

“We had five people who were at the tables playing the entire time we were set up,” Denise said.

Geno Ludwig and other community members also provided their services calling out numbers as well.

“Most of the time it was very well-attended,” Denise said.

So thanks to some last minute wrangling, some community involvement and some agreeable weather, bingo continued as a tradition in the 44th year of Chataqua. All thanks to a Chewelah graduate returning to town and wanting to play a little bingo.

