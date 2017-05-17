Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

Small log cabin lost in fire

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

A cabin outside of Chewelah on Logan Road burnt down Wednesday morning. (Courtesy photo)

Fire consumes cabin last Wednesday morning…

A small cabin at 2500 Logan Road outside of Chewelah burnt to the ground on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of $20,000 in property damage and belongings.

Firefighters from Fire District 4 responded to the fire and upon arrival found a 15-by-20 sawn timber-type cabin fully involved. The occupants of the cabin were out of the structure. A Fire District 4 brush truck, two engines and a support truck responded to the fire as did five firefighters.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers

Subscribe To Unlock The Content!

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
41°
overcast clouds
humidity: 97%
wind: 3mph SW
H 41 • L 41
59°
Thu
62°
Fri
65°
Sat
67°
Sun
70°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group