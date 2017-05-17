Small log cabin lost in fire

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Fire consumes cabin last Wednesday morning…

A small cabin at 2500 Logan Road outside of Chewelah burnt to the ground on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of $20,000 in property damage and belongings.

Firefighters from Fire District 4 responded to the fire and upon arrival found a 15-by-20 sawn timber-type cabin fully involved. The occupants of the cabin were out of the structure. A Fire District 4 brush truck, two engines and a support truck responded to the fire as did five firefighters.