Short named to state senate

Commissioners from Seventh Legislative District name Rep. Shelly Short to Brian Dansel’s senate seat

By Jared Arnold/The Chewelah Independent

Rep. Shelly Short (R-Addy) was selected unanimously by 15 county commissioners on Monday afternoon to fill the 7th Legislative District Senate seat vacated by Brian Dansel last week.

Commissioners from five counties in the 7th Legislative District met in Colville for over three hours Monday, January 30, to interview and make a selection from three candidates to fill the vacant seat.

Short was presented to the commissioners as the top pick from the Washington State Republican Party after Precinct Committee Officers met and selected three candidates the night before in Chewelah.

The two other candidates considered were Short’s legislative assistant Jacquelin Maycumber from Republic and former Senator John Smith of Colville.

Short, 54, has served four full terms in the House of Representatives since 2008 and ran unopposed in the most recent election in 2016. She defeated Sue Lani Madsen with 57 percent of the vote in her first election in 2008 and easily overcame Libertarian challenger James Apker in 2014 with 80 percent of the vote.

Short was the Minority Caucus leader and the Assistant Ranking Minority Member of the House Environment Committee. She also served on the Rules and Health Care and Wellness Committees.

She lives in Addy with her husband, Mitch, and has two adult children.

After introductory statements from the candidates, the commissioners were allotted time to question the candidates.

A wide range of questions were presented including those about jobs and economic development, county consolidation, transportation infrastructure, gun rights, Growth Management Act, predatory wildlife, protecting shared revenue for counties and cities, water rights, property rights, and funding for state-mandated programs.

Candidates largely agreed about issues and advocated for gun, land and water rights. There was also agreement that counties in the district need relief from burdensome regulations in order to promote economic development and that the state should eliminate mandates or share in the expenses.

With Short’s appointment to the Senate, the commissioners will now need to meet again to fill her vacant seat in the House. Commissioners indicated that they will schedule a telephone meeting later this week to make that selection.

Candidates for that position will again include Maycumber and Smith, as well as Larry Stickney. The three candidates were also selected by PCOs on Sunday night.

The commissioners present for the selection process included Steve Parker, Wes McCart and Don Dashiell from Stevens County; Chris Branch, Andy Hover and Jim DeTro from Okanogan County; Nathan Davis, Mike Blankenship and Johnna Exner from Ferry County; Karen Skoog, Mike Manus and Steve Kiss from Pend Oreille County; and Al French, Josh Kerns and Shelly O’Quinn from Spokane County. O’Quinn called in to the meeting by telephone. Parker was selected as chair of the meeting.

Republican PCOs nominate Senate candidates

Eager to regain a majority in the Washington Senate after Dansel’s resignation last week, Republican Precinct Committee Officers (PCO) in the 7th Legislative District met Sunday evening, Jan. 29, in Chewelah to nominate and elect the three candidates that were forwarded to county commissioners for a final selection.

Out of seven candidates nominated by PCO’s and several rounds of voting, current 7th District Representative Shelly Short came out as the top nominee, followed by Short’s legislative assistant Jacquelin Maycumber and former Senator John Smith.

Smith had previously been appointed to the Washington Senate in 2013 to fill a vacancy after Sen. Bob Morton’s retirement but lost his seat to Dansel in an election later that year.

In a brief interview following the meeting, Short said she was “humbled and honored” by the support and nomination by the PCO’s.

“The principles that you hold are the principles that I hold: That we have government that is less intrusive; that we have jobs in our communities — things that our families can do and our children can come back to; that we have education that supports choice — a choice between a family and a student; and that we have, and our ability to use, our rich natural resources that our Lord gave us to manage and to use,” Short explained to the PCO’s in her speech to them before the vote.

Other nominees included Spokane businessman Nick Miley; Real estate broker Larry Stickney of Addy; Rancher and Stevens County Cattlemen Association leader Scott Nielsen; and Tonasket Mayor Patrick Plumb.

PCOs also nominate candidates for House seat

Knowing there was a chance that Short would be moving up to the Senate after the commissioners’ meeting on Monday, the PCO’s followed the election of Senate candidates with three additional rounds of voting to elect candidates to take her 7th District Position 1 seat in the state House of Representatives.

Seven candidates were nominated for the House position with Maycumber rising to the top spot, followed by Smith and Stickney.

Maycumber, in her speech to the PCO’s, noted her eight years of experience working under Rep. Short and the danger of sending a newcomer to fill the House seat. She stressed that a newcomer could create an opportunity for a Democratic challenger to take the seat in the next special election.

“I have an honorable background. I am the strongest candidate to keep this seat. There are nice people up here. I know them and respect them and they’re great but I am the most qualified for this position. This is not the time to send someone that hasn’t read the legislation, that doesn’t know the department directors, that doesn’t know the committees. This is the time to start a strong offensive,” Maycumber explained to the PCO’s.

Maycumber, 37, has worked eight years as Legislative Assistant for Rep. Shelly Short and is a biochemist and fourth generation rancher near Republic. She also serves on the Republic School Board.

Other nominees for the position included Miley, Nielsen, retired engineer and former congressional candidate Tom Horne of Spokane, and retired Marine and engineer Garron Mobley.

The meeting, led by the newly-selected Washington State Republican Party vice-chair Grant Peterson of Chewelah, was attended by approximately 110 people including 60 precinct officers that were eligible to vote in the proceedings. The 7th District includes Stevens, Pend Oreille, Ferry, and parts of Okanogan and Spokane counties. Spokane county was represented by 23 officers; Stevens, 21; Okanogan, 8; Pend Oreille, 5; and Ferry County, 3.

Working with Peterson were Secretary Cindy White and Lead Teller Jake Braunger counting ballots, along with several other volunteers.