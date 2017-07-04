Shedding the sweat

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

The Shed offers Chewelah community a group fitness experience on Main Avenue…

The Shed will have Chewelah sweating a bit more.

The class based fitness business, just opened by Kaya and Torrey Landers is bringing a new fitness aspect to the downtown area. Not a gym in the traditional sense — a service that is offered well by the nearby Body Shop — the Shed offers classes for people of all skill and fitness levels.

“People are surprised when they come in here and see this space,” Kaya said. “They are pleasantly surprised that this is here in Chewelah.”

The plan to open this business in Chewelah came about two summers ago as both Kaya and Torrey have careers in the fitness/wellness industry but wanted to bring their lifestyle to Kaya’s hometown.

In the winter of 2015, Kaya learned that with a light winter in terms of snow, people in Chewelah were looking for something to do and were hoping that she could come up from Spokane and offer some classes.

“We would visit family here,” Kaya said, “so we have been connected to the community and saw a potential for a business like this to go and the real estate market up here made it affordable for us.”

So Kaya and Torrey purchased the building next to Sporty’s that has served as a furniture store and recently, Norco medical supply. While they expected renovations to last a few months, their goal of making the space inviting as a modern industrial re-use space that you might see in an urban downtown area took a bit longer than expected but was worth the wait.

“We completely renovated the interior of the building, including removing a middle floor, adding bathrooms and changing the upstairs access with the addition of a substantial staircase,” Torrey said. “This is about our one-year anniversary since beginning the project.”

“We were really impressed with the quality of service from so many local businesses here,” Kaya said.

A lot of local businesses and individuals contributed to the project. Tom Bristol of Purple Flat Top LTD helped in the design process and Bruce Barone of Barone Carpentry was the main contractor on the project. Also, Chewelah Welding, Eagle Mountain Electric, Sety’s Ace Hardware, Burya Logging, Chewelah Construction, Chewelah Painting, Guerrilla Graphics, Norvell Concrete, Fitzgerald Excavating and more, all had a part in the massive building redesign. Cody Youngblood, Jason Tapia, Justin George, Mike McMillin, James Blubaugh and lots of family and friends were a tremendous help as well as Quartzite Brewing, ChewVino, and Wuesthoff Excavation who lent a hand with equipment and support.

Having been opened for just a couple of weeks, Kaya and Torrey Landers have certified instructors at The Shed for a varied class menu for people to pick from.

They offer indoor cycling/spin classes that mix in high-energy cardio, beginner and dynamic yoga classes, fitness boot camp, general fitness, TRX total body resistance using your own body weight against your muscles and high intensity strength training.

Since they’re just starting out, the Landers said they will also make adjustments on both times and types of classes depending on the demand of each class and what seems to be popular.

In terms of fitness levels, Kaya and Torrey want to work with anyone who walks through the door that wants to improve their health and well being. They said they understand everyone is different and will tailor expectations and the experience to each individual person.

Since Torrey’s career has been setting up fitness and wellness programs for companies around the globe, he also wants to offer an athletic strength and performance program for Jenkins Junior Senior High School students.

“I have worked with a lot of college and professional athletes and I’d really like to help the local athletic programs here,” Torrey said. “I am excited to provide an opportunity for athletes to dramatically improve their performance. What our athlete training classes will consist of are ground-based movements that mimic what athletes do on the field of play, not just static weight classes. This type of training has a direct transfer to competition.”

Classes range from early morning to early evening for somebody trying to fit it in their schedule. Since everyone is trained and certified, there is a real focus on safety and ensuring everyone is doing things correctly to mitigate any injury risk.

They also said they really focus on their relationships with class students, supporting them and making sure it’s not an experience where they purchase classes but don’t use them.

“In the group setting, we really want to provide the motivation for people to keep coming back,” Torrey said. “People might be a little nervous at first but we want them to come in and experience it anyway, we’re here to help people improve.”

They also offer a free class for newcomers to check out and see what it’s like.

The Shed offers dynamic pricing so people can purchase a few classes, monthly passes and unlimited passes depending on how often they can make it in.

They also have an app for smartphones called “MINDBODY” where people can search for The Shed, see class times and purchase their passes. People can also choose the classes they’re going to, allowing Kaya and Torrey to see before the class happens how many people will be attending and make any necessary adjustments.

“There are folks that have been here every day since we opened,” Kaya said.

For more info, check out “The Shed” on Facebook.