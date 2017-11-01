Senior project turns into full-on production

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Emma Selle writes, directs and produces “Snow White and Rose Red,” opening Nov. 10…

Emma Selle’s senior project will have a few more eyes on it than just the normal end-of-year presentation.

The Paideia High School student has written and will be directing “Snow White and Rose Red” in a completely student-run production opening on Nov. 10-11 at the Valley Grange.

Selle has performed in both Stagetime and JJSHS productions before and when it came to her senior project she wanted to write a play.

Hence began the long, involved process of getting her vision on stage.

“I love writing and I love theatre,” she said. “I’ve done some writing before, doing fictional narrative stories but not a play yet.”

Selle spent all summer writing the script, with her first draft taking four months, her second taking a month, the third taking a week and the fourth draft taking three days. Selle’s older sister and mother helped by editing the script.

“The biggest challenge for me was switching from narrative fiction to one where you had to get the story along through scenes and characters,” Selle said.

The play is more faithful to the Grimm Bros. fairy tail version than the Disney version. Selle added to the original Grimm tale by putting more scenes in to make it believable.

“It’s a love story at its core but more than just romantic love,” Selle said. “It’s about the love and support you would give to anyone who is special to you.”

The play stars Mandy Farneman as Snow White, Andrea Franks as Rose Red, Joe Duke as Beauregard, Joseph Selle as Nathaniel, Andy Horton as a dwarf/officiate, Madelyn Clifner as Mother and Nova Kelly as the Queen.

Selle initially tried to pull actors from Chewelah but said they were pretty busy with Stagetime and JJSHS productions, so she decided it would be fitting to have Paideia students. Along with writing the play, she’s also become the defacto producer of the play. As a high school student she doesn’t have much money, and she said she’s recovering from a car accident earlier in the year, but they’re getting things together with a can-do attitude and community help.

“My sister and mom are my mentors and theatre is what I want to do,” she said. “This is the product of the effort of a lot of other people.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10-11.