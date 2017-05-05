Featured News

Featured News/ National News

Senate passes $1.2 trillion budget for U.S. Government

(By Staff Reports)

Trump expected to sign government spending bill Friday…

The U.S. Senate passed the $1.2 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government funded through September. It already passed in the U.S. House 309-118 and the U.S. Senate also voted 79-18 for approval, Reuters reports.

The bill will now go to President Trump’s desk where he is expected to sign the bill Friday, Reuters said.

Then lawmakers will have until Oct. 1 to pass another spending bill to avoid another shutdown.

The bill does not fund Trump’s border wall with Mexico but does fund health care coverage provided through the ACA or Obamacare.  The bill gives $2 billion for the National Institutes of Health, $295 million for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid healthcare and $407 million for firefighting in Western states, Reuters reports.

Defense funding is boosted by $12.5 billion.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
71°
scattered clouds
humidity: 53%
wind: 9mph SSW
H 71 • L 51
48°
Sat
41°
Sun
58°
Mon
64°
Tue
68°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group