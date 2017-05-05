Senate passes $1.2 trillion budget for U.S. Government

(By Staff Reports)

Trump expected to sign government spending bill Friday…

The U.S. Senate passed the $1.2 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government funded through September. It already passed in the U.S. House 309-118 and the U.S. Senate also voted 79-18 for approval, Reuters reports.

The bill will now go to President Trump’s desk where he is expected to sign the bill Friday, Reuters said.

Then lawmakers will have until Oct. 1 to pass another spending bill to avoid another shutdown.

The bill does not fund Trump’s border wall with Mexico but does fund health care coverage provided through the ACA or Obamacare. The bill gives $2 billion for the National Institutes of Health, $295 million for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid healthcare and $407 million for firefighting in Western states, Reuters reports.

Defense funding is boosted by $12.5 billion.