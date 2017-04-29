Featured News

Seattle takes series opener against Cleveland

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Gamel, Cano homer in Mariners’ road win…

The Mariners (11-13) pulled to within two games of .500,  defeating the defending American League Champion Cleveland Indians (12-10) last night 3-1 in the opening game of a three-game series. Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Ben Gamel his his first-home of the season in the sixth to provide the winning offense for Seattle.

Mariner starter Ariel Miranda didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings of work. Reliever Edwin Diaz retired the final four Cleveland batters, striking out three for his four save. Cleveland batters struggled at the plate, striking out 14 times.

Cano’s homer was the 282nd of his career.

Click here for the MLB Box Score. 

 

