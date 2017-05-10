Featured News

Area Sports/ Featured News

Seattle comes back against Philadelphia

(By Staff Reports)

Mariners win third straight…

The Seattle Mariners scored five unanswered runs and won their third straight, picking up the 10-9 interleague victory over Philadelphia on the road Tuesday night.

Taylor Motter – who was stepping in for an injured Robinson Cano – hit a two-out double to score Jean Segura in the ninth and give the Mariners the victory. Seattle is now 16-17 on the year and just a percentage point behind the LA Angels for second place.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys here and I don’t think we really know how to give up. It’s just a hard-nosed battle for all of us. We’re blue-collar guys who want to win ballgames. I think that’s where it comes from,” Motter told MLB.com.

Philadelphia had leads of 4-0 and 9-5 in this game and blew them both. Mariner Ben Gamel went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI and also threw out Daniel Nava at home plate in the eighth to keep the game tied. He improved his average to .362 on the year.

Philadelphia has lost nine out of their last 11 games. Seattle finished with 16 hits as a team.

Cano’s injury was a strained squad, suffered after he had already hit a two-run homer in the third inning. His injury makes him day-to-day.

Seattle went through six pitchers with starter Ariel Miranda only going 3.1 innings, allowing eight earned runs and walking three. Reliever Nick Vincent picked up the win, pitching in the eighth, striking out one and lowing his ERA to 1.62. Edwin Diaz picked up his seventh save of the year, striking out one in the ninth.

WHAT’S NEXT
Mariners: Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.46 ERA) will look to continue his success against the Phillies in Wednesday’s 10:05 a.m. PT series finale. The 31-year-old is 4-0 with a 3.08 ERA in four prior meetings while with Milwaukee.

SEATTLE 10, PHILADELPHIA 9
Seattle:   002   303   101 = 10  16  2
Phila:      400   500   000 = 9   11  2
W: Vincent (1-0) L: Neris (1-2) Save: Diaz (7)

 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
72°
clear sky
humidity: 34%
wind: 4mph SSE
H 73 • L 52
72°
Thu
42°
Fri
47°
Sat
52°
Sun
51°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group