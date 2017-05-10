Seattle comes back against Philadelphia

(By Staff Reports)

Mariners win third straight…

The Seattle Mariners scored five unanswered runs and won their third straight, picking up the 10-9 interleague victory over Philadelphia on the road Tuesday night.

Taylor Motter – who was stepping in for an injured Robinson Cano – hit a two-out double to score Jean Segura in the ninth and give the Mariners the victory. Seattle is now 16-17 on the year and just a percentage point behind the LA Angels for second place.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys here and I don’t think we really know how to give up. It’s just a hard-nosed battle for all of us. We’re blue-collar guys who want to win ballgames. I think that’s where it comes from,” Motter told MLB.com.

Philadelphia had leads of 4-0 and 9-5 in this game and blew them both. Mariner Ben Gamel went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI and also threw out Daniel Nava at home plate in the eighth to keep the game tied. He improved his average to .362 on the year.

Philadelphia has lost nine out of their last 11 games. Seattle finished with 16 hits as a team.

Cano’s injury was a strained squad, suffered after he had already hit a two-run homer in the third inning. His injury makes him day-to-day.

Seattle went through six pitchers with starter Ariel Miranda only going 3.1 innings, allowing eight earned runs and walking three. Reliever Nick Vincent picked up the win, pitching in the eighth, striking out one and lowing his ERA to 1.62. Edwin Diaz picked up his seventh save of the year, striking out one in the ninth.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mariners: Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.46 ERA) will look to continue his success against the Phillies in Wednesday’s 10:05 a.m. PT series finale. The 31-year-old is 4-0 with a 3.08 ERA in four prior meetings while with Milwaukee.

SEATTLE 10, PHILADELPHIA 9

Seattle: 002 303 101 = 10 16 2

Phila: 400 500 000 = 9 11 2

W: Vincent (1-0) L: Neris (1-2) Save: Diaz (7)