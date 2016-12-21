Here is The Scoop on local businesses for Dec. 22, 2016



By Kellie Trudeau/The Independent Staff

ChewVino deli opens for business

ChewVino offically opened its new expanded wine shop and delicatessan last month, offering gourmet sandwiches and soups Wednesday through Saturday.

ChewVino, now with its entrance on Main Street, is open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. However, sandwich and soup service ends at 2 p.m. and the back Wine Bar opens at 3 p.m. But the deli case and wine shop remains open until 8 p.m. to get a unique selection of meats and cheeses and other products not sold anywhere else locally.

LeHew said there is a few more things to renovate in the next few weeks, after that they plan to be able to expand their hours to be open Tuesdays as well.

She said the community has been extremely encouraging and they appreciate the continuing support.

Chewelah insurance agency will move to new building

Bill Boyd, owner of the Chewelah Insurance Agency, has purchased the former Chewelah Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy building on the corner of West Main and Park Street and will be moving the office there soon.

Boyd said he is looking forward to being a part of an iconic building in Chewelah since it was formerly the First National Bank.

Boyd took over the Chewelah Insurance Agency in July 2015.

Tim Nielsen’s Trails End Gallery will remain in it’s current location on Park Street.

Maruji and Raines Chewelah accounting offices are in the process of relocating to the former Skok & Monasmith law offices located at 106 N 2nd St E, Chewelah.

Main Street Bistro owners opening restaurant in Valley

Jodi Hodgden and Craig McQuain, owner of the Main Street Bistro have decided to relocate their restaurant to Valley (the former location of The Laughing Crow Cafe).

They will be closing Main Street on Dec. 24 and opening Mama’s Restaurant in Valley on New Year’s Day. Their starting hours will be 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. six days a week offering breakfast and lunch.

McQuain said it is a great building with more recent upgrades and will a be more manageable location for their family. He also said they like the more rural setting of the restaurant, and are looking forward to becoming a place for people to sit and drink their coffee and read the newspaper in the morning.

McQuain said they appreciate all the support they have had for the Main Street Bistro and plan to stay involved in Chewelah regardless. But they are also looking forward to getting to know the Valley community as they take on this new business venture.

Tree of Life Nutritional Foods relocates

The Tree of Life Nutritional Food Store has moved to Wapato, WA in Yakima County. According to their Facebook page, a recent post stated on November 16, “due to a loss of a loved one in our family we made the decision to relocate the store. It will be at Rembrandt Fruit Stand off of Highway 97 in Wapato WA. To all of my friends and family down there please come in and support Erinn Brandt on this new phase.” Tree of Life opened in the fall offering bulk health foods at the King Tree building on Sount 3rd Street East.

The Scoop is monthly column reporting the business news in Chewelah. Share your news tips with us at newsreporter@centurytel.net