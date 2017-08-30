Featured News

School district removing house near track

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Workers clear out asbestos in the house near Snyder Field on Monday. (Brandon Hansen photo)

District using capital funds to demolish building…

The Chewelah School Board recently approved spending just under $40,000 to remove a former rental house near Snyder Field in order to increase parking for the athletic field and the new track that is being installed.

The house, located at 208 W. Grant, was previously rented out by the district but was slated for removal when the track levy was approved. The district put the house out for bid, but there wasn’t any interest from private parties for removing the home. The school district had discussed options for demolishing the home this summer but estimated removal costs proved to be a difficult item to address.

At a special meeting on Aug. 17, the School Board decided to spend some of the district’s reserve capital funds to remove the building. The capital fund reserve of just over $40,000 was partially comprised of payment in lieu of taxes funds that the district received over the last several years. The capital funds could be used for infrastructure items, but not for day-to-day expenses and none of the track levy money was used for the removal, according to district staff.

IRS Environmental has been contracted to remove the asbestos in the home for $17,875 and will demolish the structure for $19,904 for a total removal cost of $37,779. Removal of the building and asbestos materials has already begun.

