School Board Forum: Candidates talk middle school, online education and how to increase enrollment

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

CHEWELAH SCHOOL DISTRICT POS. 1

Three members for the school district Pos. 1 began their line of questioning asking how they should handle the vacant Middle School building in town.

Candidate Bill Lacy said that the surplus of space around town is because of declining school population. Lacy in comments with The Independent said he feels the middle school can be rennovated. He also said the City of Chewelah uses an old school building, so why can’t school children use a renovated middle school? The high school, he added, has been mentioned as needing renovations yet they already moved the middle school kids there.

Lacy said the building could be renovated and used for school programs and even post-graduation education for adults.

T.O. Bakken said that having her own children in the middle school building didn’t make her feel entirely comfortable.

“It’s not a modern and safe school,” Bakken said, citing crumbling infrastructure in the building and asbestos in the walls. “Yes we use the gym but if you walk through that school, those are classrooms you don’t want your kids in.”

Bakken added there are lots of stairs in the building and no working elevators.

“I would love to see the shops in there or something,” Bakken said. “I don’t see how we would use that building for the schools.”

Judy Bean said she would want to ask a number of questions, including: what is the 20-year plan for facilities in the school district including the middle school?

She also questioned the possibility of the school district office being moved to the old middle school and the current building being sold. She said a great deal of study needs to go into the decision before a move on the middle school is made.

The candidates were also asked about their views on alternative education and online education.

Bakken, who currently works for Columbia Virtual Academy in Valley, said she has seen students blossom in the alternative and home school setting that struggle in the classroom setting.

“Whatever model can be used to improve our district should be used,” Bakken said. “We could offer many more subjects offering alternative models.”

Judy Bean said that one size education does not fit all. She said there are examples of charter schools and public schools all working together in a collaborative way.

Bill Lacy agreed with both candidates saying certain types of students need certain types of schools. He wants Chewelah Schools to be highly academic to get people to move into the school district instead of moving away from the district. He said in later comments to the Chewelah Independent he would like a focus on brick and mortar schools, working with parents, teachers and students.

People opting out of the district rather than opting in to the Chewelah School District was the next question on the docket.

Bean said it would take a systematic approach requiring strategic planning and excellent professional learning.

Lacy suggested more focus on events like science and math fairs that would get kids more involved and parents excited. He said that there are also a lot of grants that the district could utilize for more computers and other things that would improve the school experience.

In later comments with the newspaper, Lacy mentioned a big problem with the high school is kids leaving school early or getting a note from a parent. He wants to build more excitement for kids to come and stay in school. He also mentioned taking a long look at common core and taking out the bad parts of it.

At the event, T.O. Bakken said that people opt out of the district for a variety of reasons.

“Maybe they don’t like curriculum, maybe people feel they do a better job at home,” Bakken said.

Bakken said her daughter did running start to take advanced academic subjects she was interested in. She wanted challenging courses, and was ready for college-level work.

“One of the ways to attract a person to our district is offering things they need to be successful,” Bakken said.

Bakken suggested a robust “College in the Classroom” program could keep students like her daughter in the high school.

“Parents will bring children to place that have a strong school.”

LORI LARSEN

Lori Larsen’s opponent was not at the forum so Larsen gave a statement on topics that mattered to her concerning the Chewelah School District. Larsen said that she was the director of Columbia Virtual Academy from 2003 to 2012 and had extensive knowledge of how a school district operates from both the inside and out.

Larsen said it’s important having a school board member that understands that the legislature can impact education. She also feels she understands what it means to be on the administration, work on behalf of teachers and students and knows what its like to have parents closely involved with the education process.

Larsen has been serving as a member of the school board since January when she was appointed to fill a vacancy.

CLINT KIRRY

Clint Kirry, running unopposed for his school board position and perhaps the most relaxed individual at the forum elicited several laughs from the crowd. He also made the point of saying that he’d like to see a crowd as big as the candidate forum attend school board meetings so they can have a better understanding of how the school district operates.

Kirry added this will also probably be the last time on the ballot and will not run for re-election when his term runs out.