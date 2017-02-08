Saving Valley’s Little White Schoolhouse

Volunteers work to save Valley schoolhouse and preserve heritage

By Brandon Hansen/For The Independent

The Little White Schoolhouse that has served the town of Valley since 1916 is in trouble.

The Valley School District and the Valley Historical Society are working together to save the schoolhouse, which was built over 100 years ago to accommodate extra students in Valley. Still standing on its original site, the schoolhouse has been used over the years for Home Economic classes, shop classes in the basement, home for the superintendent, janitor’s home, social gatherings, a community church and, in its last years being used for school purposes it was a regular classroom. The basement was used for the boy’s locker room at times for the school as well.

“So many people have used it for so many purposes over the years,” said Jackie Franks, President of the Valley Historical Society.



Because of its historical value, the “Save the Little White Schoolhouse Project” is hoping to keep it as a reminder of history in the town of Valley.

Although nominated as a 2017 Most Endangered Historic Property, the schoolhouse could be demolished unless it is moved a short distance and restored and repurposed as a community museum and heritage center. According to Pat Mooney, who has done a significant amount of work to contribute to the project, the schoolhouse needs to be moved a distance of 250 feet max and rotated 90 degrees.

“From what I have seen from people, they’re very curious about the project and very open to the idea of saving the schoolhouse,” Project Coordinator Melissa Silvio said.

If the building is named a Most Endangered Historic Property then they’ll have help from the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation to advocate for the schoolhouse and project.

The Valley School District has been very supportive, Silvio said, they just need a plan of what to do moving forward by spring. They’ve offered to help with some of the cost of moving the school. Silvio expects the entire project to be in three phases.

Phase One would be moving the school to a new location on a new foundation. Phase Two would be historically restoring the school to good condition. Phase Three would be to convert the school into a museum for the town of Valley. While some of the money has been raised for moving the schoolhouse, more needs to be raised in order for it to become a reality.

“We’re looking for more people to volunteer for the project, become part of a project committee and donate their time, experience or funds,” Silvio said. “Any contribution helps.”

Currently the “Save the Little White Schoolhouse Project” is selling miniature school houses and giftbags as a fundraiser. They can be purchased at Mama’s Restaurant, the Valley Store, Paul’s “A” Coffee Bar, Flowery Trail Coffeehouse and the Springdale Grocery and Hardware Store. They were made by Barbara Edwards for the project. The cost is five dollars or a donation of your choice.

The Save the Little White Schoolhouse Project has a Facebook page (facebook.com/littlewhiteschoolhouse/) for people looking for more information and to follow the project as it unfolds. Organizers can also be reached at littlewhiteschoolhouse@yahoo.com or 509-937-2338.

The Most Endangered Historic Property list also contains the Colville Indian Agency Cabin in Chewelah as well.