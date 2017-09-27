Samuel Colen McCrea 1923-2017

Samuel Colen McCrea, a longtime Colville resident, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2017 with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 14, 1923 in Spokane, WA to Samuel and Lillian (Chalmers) McCrea.

Sam and his family lived in Seattle, WA in his early years. Sadly, his father passed away in 1929 followed by his mother in 1934. Sam and his four siblings then went to live with their maternal grandmother in Chewelah, WA. He attended Jenkins High School where he sang in the glee club and graduated in 1942. Sam was drafted into the United States Army in 1943 and served in the European Theatre in both Germany and France. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945. After returning home, he met his future bride to be, Anna Slingsby, at a café where she worked.

The two were wed on October 6, 1946 at the Methodist Church in Chewelah, WA. Sam and Anna moved to Seattle where he worked in a brickyard, then to Chicago where he attended trade school on the GI Bill, then finally to Detroit where he began a long career with General Motors.

Sam and Anna loved to attend the Saturday dances at their local Moose Lodge and Grange. Sam was a millwright for GM eventually working his way up to General Foreman for the Cadillac Division. He was a hard working, well liked and respected boss that wasn’t afraid to jump in and get his hands dirty. Sam would spend 28 years at GM before taking an early retirement in 1981. After only 5 days of being retired, Sam and Anna loaded a moving van and headed to Colville with Anna following behind in the Cadillac. They have remained here ever since living in the home that had belonged to Anna’s parents. Sam and Anna enjoyed retirement and would make trips back east to visit family. He enjoyed metal detecting, the Lawrence Welk Show and watching planes. He wanted to be a pilot, but bad eyesight prevented that. Sam was an honorable, kind, loyal and honest man that loved his family dearly.

Sam was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, Beauford and Richard. He is survived by his wife, Anna; sons, Raymond McCrea, Gene (Kay) McCrea; daughters, Colleen (Mark) Rainer and Ellen (Dean) Hall; brother, James McCrea; sister, Maxine Pitts; 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Memorial contribution can be made in Sam’s honor to the Chewelah American Legion.

