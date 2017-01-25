Saints of the Snow: City snow plow drivers in action

City crews keep Chewelah unburied in winter

By Brandon Hansen/The Independent Staff

This will come as breaking news to no one: it snows in Chewelah.

And some people in this town are heroes. And these heroes don’t wear capes but rather drive snow plows, graders and trucks. City of Chewelah crews have been battling the consistent amount of snowfall this year, trying to keep the streets clear for traffic.

“I personally want to thank and acknowledge the employees of the city,” City of Chewelah manager Mike Frizzell said. “It is a very stressful job plowing streets in terrible conditions and I hope that more people will tell them thank you when they see them on the street.”

Chewelah has three plow trucks, one grader, a loader and two ‘haul’ dump trucks to handle the snow load. The guideline for having all hands on deck is four inches of snow. City employees come in at 3:30 a.m. to avoid traffic and get the highway, hospital and school zones cleared first.

Frizzell said that Gary Nussbaum wakes up at 3 a.m. to monitor snow depths when snow is expected. When the city has less than four inches, they start the plowing and sanding an hour early. The priorities for the city is the highway, hospital, schools, arterials, residential roads and then the airport.

“We plow the entire city limits which includes the golf course and airport,” Frizzell said.

While variables can change times, when the city has a full crew, they can usually plow all the roads once in 12 hours if they come in early.

“If we have the manpower, we will be picking the snow up as fast as we can,” Frizzell said. “We usually need to turn around and start over as soon as it is completed the first time to re-sand or widen the roads if possible.”

Chewelah doesn’t have a snow removal budget but relies on what overtime and fuel costs have been in previous years to guide what they budget for upcoming winter seasons.

Frizzell said that city residents are usually pretty good about getting cars out of the way but occasionally the city will have to tow one when it becomes a safety concern. That is only after the police make contact with the car’s owner.

The biggest challenge for the city in plowing is the manpower. During the winter months, employees are taking vacations with their families and it’s also a season that usually brings flus, colds and other illnesses that can affect workers.

“The last major snowfall the city plowed the streets and removed snow with only half of the employees here,” Frizzell said. “It took a little longer but they got it done.”

Frizzell wanted to give thanks, in no particular order, to Gary, Kenny, Dale, Randy, Gil, Colby, Will, Lyle, Richard, Nate, and Rick for their hard work and dedication to the job.

“In the past, it has been more likely that they get yelled at for plowing in driveways than thanked for making the roads safe,” Frizzell said. “I hope that will change.”