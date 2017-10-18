Rowe first Cougar to finish against birds

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Rowe places 15th against runners from Lakeside, Medical Lake…

Medical Lake and Lakeside winged-up on Chewelah runners last week as a flock of 14 Cardinals and the Eagles flew across the finish line ahead of the first Cougar to complete the 5000-meter course.

Competing without veteran Carl Oman, the Cougars had no one finish in the day’s top ten. Ethan Rowe was the first Chewelah runner to come in, placing fifteenth with a time of 19 minutes, 57 seconds. He was followed by Reimes Schatz (20:32), Lukas Kubik (20:54), Wyatt Smith (21:34), Wyatt Collins (22:20), and Andrew Minaker (23:08).



The race was won by Tyler Pena from Medical Lake, who ran the course in 17 minutes, 38 seconds. Second and third places were also taken by Cardinal runners who both were timed at under 18 minutes. Lakeside’s fastest runner finished fourth with a time of 18 minutes, 1 second. Rayna Wooley was Chewelah’s lone girl to compete at Lakeside. She finished 18th with a time of 25 minutes, 56 seconds.

This meet concluded the regular season for the Cougars. They will host the annual District 7 Meet here on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Chewelah Golf and Country Club.

MARY WALKER PLACES THIRD AT KETTLE FALLS MEET

Randy Dixon placed fifth to help lead the Chargers boys cross country team to a third place finish at a District 7 1B, 2B meet at Kettle Falls last Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Dixon ran a time of 18:06. Teammate Kylor Rose was 11th with a time of 19:06.

Kettle Falls’ Easton Pomrankey was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, placing ninth (18:50).

On the girls side, Springdale’s Tamieka Valentine placed third with a time of 21:41. She was followed closely by Kettle Falls’ Zarah Johnson who placed sixth (22:36).

Wellpinit’s Jada Orr placed 10th with a time of 24:00 and Springdale freshman Kiana Johnson placed 12th with a time of 24:29.