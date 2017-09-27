Rodney “Rod” Joe Peterson 1953-2017

Rodney ‘Rod’ Joe Peterson (63) passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2017 at his home. Rod was born in 1953 to Joseph P. and Dena Marie (Lane) Peterson in Flathead MT. Rod attended 5 Mile Elementary School in Spokane WA and graduated Class of 1971, Atascadero High School in California.

Following high school Rod attended one year of community college and then went to work for his brother, Greg Peterson, learning the HVAC trade. Eventually, Rod would obtain his own General Contractor license, with a specialty in HVAC and operate his own company for much of his life.

In 1978, Rod met and married in 1980, the love of his life Debera King. They married in Atascadero CA and began their life. They had roots in the Chewelah Valley and spent several short periods over the years in the Valley. Rod even ran green chain for Boise Cascade for a time. After a couple of years, Rod and Debi moved back to Atascadero and opened their own business in general construction with an HVAC specialty.

In 1985 the family expanded with the adoption of two daughters; Mya and Tia. In 1992 the family relocated to Loon Lake WA, where Rod established MY+T Construction, continuing with his HVAC specialty. Rod was a hard worker and strict foreman. He educated others in the correct way to complete tasks, he encouraged others to make sure they could read proficiently, as only then could they learn anything. He pushed others to be and perform to the best of their ability and did not tolerate laziness or incompetence. His integrity as a man and contractor earned him the respect of customers and others in the industry. If ever there was a man that knew it all, Rod was that man. He never stopped learning and researching areas of interest. He let you know his way, but only because it was the best way.

After many years of hard work, Rod retired in 2013. He enjoyed riding his Harley, gardening, fly fishing and camping. Rod enjoyed providing for his family through his hard work, but he loved the time and opportunity that hard work allowed him for experiences with his family, especially the nine grandchildren he was blessed with. He fully enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with family, but the grandchildren ignited his world. He made sure their parents knew how important education would be for these children and he took an active role in guiding and teaching them what he knew. He was a hands on family man. Rod was also truly Debi’s other half. They shared so much together and in all of her endeavors he gave much support. Together they built a wonderful life, centered on family. Rod was a simple man whose presence left a big and lasting impression on all who knew and loved him. His loss is great, but the love, values and memories he leaves his family and friends with will be a comfort in the years ahead.

Rod is survived by his wife Debi; two daughters Tia (Jeff) Amich of Colville and Mya Peterson of Spokane; his mother and father Joe and Marie of CA; two brothers Gregg (Linda) Peterson and Kirk (Nora) Peterson all of CA; nine grandchildren, Connor More, Matayah Amich, Jayden Reed, Devin Reed, Kamryn Amich, Kolten Reed, Isa-Bella Reed, Cannon Reed and Bianca Ruth; many nieces, nephews and cousins and a huge extended family and friend network in California and Washington.

Please join Rod’s family and friends at the Celebration of Life Potluck on September 30, 2017 at the family property on Red Cedar Road, Loon Lake WA. The Celebration will begin at 1:00 pm. Santa Maria Style Tri-Tip (Rod’s favorite) will be provided; your favorite side dishes and desserts are welcomed. BYOB and any other refreshment of your choice. Also welcomed are any photos and all memories of Rod.

