Stevens County Republican Committee elects Executive Board members
By Lori Larsen/SCRCC
On January 7, 2017 the Stevens County Republican Central Committee (SCRCC) held their required biennial organization meeting, in compliance with RCW 29A.80. The following individuals were elected to the SCRCC Executive Board:County Chairman: Lori Larsen
County Vice Chairman: Grant Peterson
State Committeeman: Mitch Short
State Committeewoman: Linda Peterson
Secretary: Cindi White
Treasurer: Leslie Valz
Sergeant at Arms: Tim White
7th Legislative District Delegate 1: Wes McCart
7th Legislative District Delegate 2: Lorrie Sampson
7th Legislative District Delegate 3: Perky Osborne
District Leader 1: Adam Pope
District Leader 2: Jim Paladin
District Leader 3: Dezarae Smith
Republicans At Large: John Smith, Kendle Allen, Steve Parker
New bylaws were also adopted, and can be viewed on the Stevens County Republicans website. According to Chairman Lori Larsen, one of the most exciting changes to the organization bylaws is the creation of a Young Republicans Committee (YRC). “The idea here is to involve high school and college-aged conservatives in their grassroots-based county Republican party, to give them a forum to communicate, educate and support one another, and to help the SCRCC engage and connect with younger voters. We saw a lot of enthusiasm and involvement from young Republicans during the recent campaign season, and we are excited to give them a seat at the table.” YRC membership is open to young people who live in and/or are registered to vote in Stevens County; some meetings will be telephonic, giving individuals who may be away at college or working out of the area a way to participate.
The Stevens County Republican Central Committee meets monthly. Upcoming meetings and events can be viewed at www.stevenscountyrepublicans.org.