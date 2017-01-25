Stevens County Republican Committee elects Executive Board members

By Lori Larsen/SCRCC

On January 7, 2017 the Stevens County Republican Central Committee (SCRCC) held their required biennial organization meeting, in compliance with RCW 29A.80. The following individuals were elected to the SCRCC Executive Board:County Chairman: Lori Larsen

County Vice Chairman: Grant Peterson

State Committeeman: Mitch Short

State Committeewoman: Linda Peterson

Secretary: Cindi White

Treasurer: Leslie Valz

Sergeant at Arms: Tim White

7th Legislative District Delegate 1: Wes McCart

7th Legislative District Delegate 2: Lorrie Sampson

7th Legislative District Delegate 3: Perky Osborne

District Leader 1: Adam Pope

District Leader 2: Jim Paladin

District Leader 3: Dezarae Smith

Republicans At Large: John Smith, Kendle Allen, Steve Parker

New bylaws were also adopted, and can be viewed on the Stevens County Republicans website. According to Chairman Lori Larsen, one of the most exciting changes to the organization bylaws is the creation of a Young Republicans Committee (YRC). “The idea here is to involve high school and college-aged conservatives in their grassroots-based county Republican party, to give them a forum to communicate, educate and support one another, and to help the SCRCC engage and connect with younger voters. We saw a lot of enthusiasm and involvement from young Republicans during the recent campaign season, and we are excited to give them a seat at the table.” YRC membership is open to young people who live in and/or are registered to vote in Stevens County; some meetings will be telephonic, giving individuals who may be away at college or working out of the area a way to participate.

The Stevens County Republican Central Committee meets monthly. Upcoming meetings and events can be viewed at www.stevenscountyrepublicans.org.