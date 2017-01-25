Featured News

Latest/ News

Stevens County Republican Committee elects Executive Board members

By Lori Larsen/SCRCC
On January 7, 2017 the Stevens County Republican Central Committee (SCRCC) held their required biennial organization meeting, in compliance with RCW 29A.80. The following individuals were elected to the SCRCC Executive Board:County Chairman: Lori Larsen
County Vice Chairman: Grant Peterson
State Committeeman: Mitch Short
State Committeewoman: Linda Peterson
Secretary: Cindi White
Treasurer: Leslie Valz
Sergeant at Arms: Tim White
7th Legislative District Delegate 1: Wes McCart
7th Legislative District Delegate 2: Lorrie Sampson
7th Legislative District Delegate 3: Perky Osborne
District Leader 1: Adam Pope
District Leader 2: Jim Paladin
District Leader 3: Dezarae Smith
Republicans At Large: John Smith, Kendle Allen, Steve Parker

New bylaws were also adopted, and can be viewed on the Stevens County Republicans website. According to Chairman Lori Larsen, one of the most exciting changes to the organization bylaws is the creation of a Young Republicans Committee (YRC). “The idea here is to involve high school and college-aged conservatives in their grassroots-based county Republican party, to give them a forum to communicate, educate and support one another, and to help the SCRCC engage and connect with younger voters. We saw a lot of enthusiasm and involvement from young Republicans during the recent campaign season, and we are excited to give them a seat at the table.” YRC membership is open to young people who live in and/or are registered to vote in Stevens County; some meetings will be telephonic, giving individuals who may be away at college or working out of the area a way to participate.

The Stevens County Republican Central Committee meets monthly. Upcoming meetings and events can be viewed at www.stevenscountyrepublicans.org.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
27°
broken clouds
humidity: 96%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 23 • L 16
27°
Thu
20°
Fri
21°
Sat
19°
Sun
18°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group