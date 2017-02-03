Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber replaces Shelly Short as 7th District Representative

Long-time legislative assistant and school board member takes oath of office

By Brendon Wold, Deputy Communications Director

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, a long-time legislative assistant to former Rep. Shelly Short, took the oath of office today and joined her House Republican colleagues in committee, in caucus meetings and on the House floor.

“I’m humbled and honored to be entrusted to continue fighting for the citizens of the Seventh District,” said Maycumber, R-Republic. “I’m excited to join Representative Joel Kretz and Senator Shelly Short as part of the Seventh District team. Their mentorship and counsel to me over the years will help make this a smooth transition so the values and priorities of our district continue to have strong support in Olympia.”

County Commissioners from five counties voted last night to select Maycumber from a list of three candidates provided to them by local PCOs.

Maycumber was sworn in at the Thurston County Courthouse this morning. After taking the oath of office, she back to the Capitol to discuss legislation in caucus with her colleagues and vote on several bills.

“The issues we’re dealing with in Olympia right now will impact the lives of Northeast Washington residents for years to come,” said Maycumber. “There are attacks against our Second Amendment rights, uncertainty about our water availability brought on by the state Supreme Court, and frustration and anger with how the state manages wildfires and wolves. I’m excited to get to work on these issues and represent the hard-working citizens of the Seventh District.”

Maycumber will be assigned committees and an office soon. Her phone number will be former Rep. Shelly Short’s office number, 360-786-7908, and her email address is Jacquelin.Maycumber@leg.wa.gov