Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber replaces Shelly Short as 7th District Representative

image003

Long-time legislative assistant and school board member takes oath of office

By Brendon Wold, Deputy Communications Director
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, a long-time legislative assistant to former Rep. Shelly Short, took the oath of office today and joined her House Republican colleagues in committee, in caucus meetings and on the House floor.

“I’m humbled and honored to be entrusted to continue fighting for the citizens of the Seventh District,” said Maycumber, R-Republic. “I’m excited to join Representative Joel Kretz and Senator Shelly Short as part of the Seventh District team. Their mentorship and counsel to me over the years will help make this a smooth transition so the values and priorities of our district continue to have strong support in Olympia.”

County Commissioners from five counties voted last night to select Maycumber from a list of three candidates provided to them by local PCOs.

Maycumber was sworn in at the Thurston County Courthouse this morning. After taking the oath of office, she back to the Capitol to discuss legislation in caucus with her colleagues and vote on several bills.

“The issues we’re dealing with in Olympia right now will impact the lives of Northeast Washington residents for years to come,” said Maycumber. “There are attacks against our Second Amendment rights, uncertainty about our water availability brought on by the state Supreme Court, and frustration and anger with how the state manages wildfires and wolves. I’m excited to get to work on these issues and represent the hard-working citizens of the Seventh District.”

Maycumber will be assigned committees and an office soon. Her phone number will be former Rep. Shelly Short’s office number, 360-786-7908, and her email address is Jacquelin.Maycumber@leg.wa.gov

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
15°
overcast clouds
humidity: 79%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 21 • L 16
23°
Sat
29°
Sun
28°
Mon
33°
Tue
43°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group