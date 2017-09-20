Remember When for Sept. 21, 2017

110 Years Ago – September 20, 1907

The City of Chewelah will have electric lights! Bids had gone out for machinery, wire, poles, etc. and the committee was instructed to hire men to proceed with the construction of a dam.

The Great Northern Company was buying hewed railroad ties for the new scale price of 35-cents per tie.

100 Years Ago – September 14, 1917

Northwest Magnesite Company brought the first industrial smokestacks to Chewelah along with two 125 foot rotary kilns.

Davenport’s “Quality” Store: Men’s suits $15 to $32.5 and boy’s school suits, $4.95 to $11.50.

70 Years Ago – September 18, 1947

The second annual 4-H and FFA Chewelah Fair proved to be an outstanding success with record exhibits, fine entertainment, and perfect weather with over 3,000 people attending the final day.

The Woman’s Club entertained Wednesday evening at the home of Mrs. M. B. Snyder during a reception for the faculty of the public schools. Musical numbers were performed by a girls’ sextet from Jenkins High School.

60 Years Ago – September 19, 1957

Berneal and Shadford Culverwell, daughters of Mr. & Mrs. Jim Culverwell, were exceptionally well received at the Fall Fair in Grand Forks, B.C. where they sang a duet for an audience of 4,000.

Valley High School cheerleaders elected by the student body were Janis Heraldson, Rose Metlow, Elaine Bradbury and alternate Lou Ann Bradbury.

50 Years – September 21, 1967

Seaman Recruit Ricky V. Lewis, USN, of Chewelah was undergoing nine weeks of basic training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. Lewis graduated from Jenkins High School.

Chewelah youngsters were impressive at the Northeast Washington Fair, especially in the diary division, where they received numerous honors and awards. Among the winners were Lynn Hafer, Bonnie Payton, Kay Hafer, David Harmening, Wanda Grytdal, Debbie Payton and John Brugger.

40 Years Ago – September 22, 1977

Beautiful weather greeted Washington hunters over the first big hunting weekend of the year. It had the markings of an excellent fall season for high country deer, grouse, and bear.

Executive officers elected to serve on Community Celebrations were Liz Riley, president; Linda Melville, vice president; Lee Sorenson, secretary; and Cindy Hoskins, treasurer.

30 Years Ago – September 17, 1987

Jenkins High School Students of the Month were Jeremy Carpenter and Sal Breiter.

Mike Bowman, son of Charles and Melinda Bowman, and Justin George, son of Jack and Cheryl George, will travel to the Netherlands and West Germany on a baseball cultural exchange program.

20 Years Ago – September 18, 1997

The Columbus Day Classic Bike Tour was back on track under new sponsorship of the Chewelah Valley Lions Club.

Local motorists encountered a rare road condition caused by an unexpected rain storm. The rain caused the newly applied seal coat to float to the surface and motorists found themselves caught in a very sticky mess.

10 Years Ago – September 20, 2007

Late this Fall the Chewelah School District was to launch a new community education program designed to offer a variety of classes geared toward the interests of local adults. Sharon Ludwig was named to head the new program.

St. Joseph’s Hospital CEO Gary Peck delivered a $5,000 check from the hospital’s Community Benefit Fund to the Chewelah-based group, Prescriptions for Life. Rx4Life was a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of pain medication abuse in the community and to provide prescription pain medication monitoring and treatment options.