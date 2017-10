Here is Remember When for Oct. 19, 2017…

110 Years Ago – October 18, 1907

Jarvis & Mowat loaded three (railroad) cars of brick last week for shipment to Republic. The firm has had no trouble finding a market for all the bricks they can turn out.

The machinery arrived this week for the Wright and Eickmeyer sawmill and was immediately hauled out to the site on the Boggs place.