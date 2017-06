Here is Remember When for June 8, 2017…



110 Years Ago – June 7, 1907

The voters of Chewelah declared emphatically for water and light at the polls on Tuesday with 689 votes for the construction bonds and not a single vote opposed.

Joseph LaVigne spent several days in Spokane this week as Chewelah’s delegate to the Washington Grand Lodge of Odd Fellows.

