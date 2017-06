Here is Remember When for June 22, 2017…

110 Years Ago – June 21, 1907

The Stevens County Meat Co. recently received an up-to-date power meat chopper for installation in their Chewelah shop. This will make it the most modern shop in the county.

Mr. Paul Crawford of Colville and Myrtle Savage of Chewelah were quietly married at the home of Rev. F. A. Brown in Hillyard.