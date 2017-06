Here is Remember When for June 1, 2017…

110 Years Ago – May 31, 1907

The Stevens County Pioneer Society is planning their reunion for June 30 — If it is a nice day, it will be held in the park.

Chewelah had the honor of graduating the largest high school class in the county. Graduates were Maude Baker, Okla Smith, Cora Sears, Fred Dickey, Julia Turk, Thomas Brawnlon (Valedictorian) and Olivia Tarble.