Here is Remember When for July 6, 2017…

110 Years Ago – July 5, 1907

The 4th of July was ushered in with a downtown parade featuring Ole’s Zobo Band, followed by a brief patriotic program in the city park, a luncheon and a 3 o’clock baseball game. Fireworks and a dance capped the day.

The Stevens County Pioneers Association held their 4th annual reunion in the Chewelah city park. It was the largest meeting ever and was followed by music from the Chewelah Band, speeches and a picnic dinner.