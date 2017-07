Here is Remember When for July 20, 2017…

110 Years Ago – July 19, 1907

Chewelah’s new foundry expects to blow in next Monday for the first time, marking the beginning of a new and important industry for the town.

The dynamo for lighting the town of Valley was being installed. The entire town had been wired for electric lights and the juice was turned on August 1, giving Valley a metropolitan appearance.