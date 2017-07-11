Remember When for July 13, 2017…

Here is Remember When for the July 13 edition of the Chewelah Independent…



110 Years Ago – July 12, 1907

The former Bank of Colville opened its doors in Chewelah on Wednesday morning and began business as the First National Bank of Chewelah — the second national bank to be organized in Stevens County.

A few farmers started their mowers and rakes this week to harvest one of the heaviest crops in this county in several years — men will be in demand for the next month with starting wages much higher his year.

