Remember When for January 12, 2017

Here is Remember When for Jan. 12, 2017…



110 Years Ago – January 11, 1907

The Masons had a pleasant time at their installation banquet Wednesday evening attended by more that 80 members with their families from Colville, Valley, and Springdale.

George N. Bunker and Miss Nettie I. Thompson, two of Chewelah’s well-known young people, were quietly married in Colville Sunday evening in the Congregational Church.

100 Years Ago – December 29, 1916

Notwithstanding the unusually cold evening, the community Christmas tree lighting was a huge success. More than 1,000 cheerful men, women and children filled the square when the lights were turned on.

Temperatures dipped to minus 8 degrees F. at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The temperature moderated to minus 2 degrees at 10 p.m. and by 6 a.m. Wednesday the heat wave brought temperature up to 2 degrees above zero.

70 Years Ago – January 2, 1947

The Chewelah Cougars won an exciting basketball game against Sandpoint on Friday, 45-30. The Cougars trailed Sandpoint into the third quarter before they opened up to take the 15 point lead. High scorers were Schalock, Waltner and Marris.

Some of the friends and admirers of Chewelah’s gifted soprano, Eleanore Skok, who were unable to attend her concert at the Post Street playhouse in Spokane, were privileged to hear her lovely voice when she appeared as guest soloist with the Spokane Philharmonic Orchestra.

60 Years Ago – January 3, 1957

Mrs. May Alm was employed by the Stevens County commissioners as assistant county health nurse. She will assist county nurse Mrs. Belle Howard. Mrs. Alm was a registered nurse in the office of Dr. M. B. Snyder and had a distinguished record as an Army nurse in the European theater during WWII. She received five battle stars during her three years in Europe.

Edward Lee Buck, 20, son of Mrs. E. L. Story of Valley, graduated from the USAF Pre-Flight School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio.

50 Years Ago – January 5, 1967

Army Specialist Michael S. Dechand was recently awarded an air medal with the fifth oak leaf cluster. Dechand is a JHS graduate stationed in Vietnam.

Miss Wanda Schalock was installed as Honored Queen of the International Order of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 14. Other officers were Senior Princess Marie Huffman, Junior Princess Susan Reichenberg, Vicki Kautenberger (Guide) and Linda George (Marshall).

40 Years Ago – January 6, 1977

Chewelah’s city bell was resurrected from storage and mounted atop an alcove built between City Hall and the Municipal garage on Park Street. The bell weighs more than a ton and moving it was quite a job.

Gene Schalock was named ‘Kiwanian of the Year’ for 1976. According to Kiwanis treasurer Jim Culverwell, Sr., Schalock was honored for his participation in the Chamber of Commerce, the Southern Stevens County Health Association, and the development of 49 Degrees North.

30 Years Ago – December 31, 1986

Ron Lee Insurance announced that Fred Lee graduated from the Washington State School of Insurance in July and joined the company as an all lines agent.

The Cougar girls split a pair of games in the Reardon basketball tournament with a 38 – 34 win over Reardon and a 38 – 48 loss to Hunters.

20 Years Ago – January 2, 1997

George Eberth was selected as vice-chair for the Chewelah School District board of directors.

A number of scientists were saying that the cold weather and near record levels of precipitation are all symptoms of “global warming”.

Unemployment figures edged upwards slightly in the state while the Stevens County figure increased by nearly 2 percentage points to 9.9 percent.

10 Years Ago – January 4, 2006

Chewelah was selected to participate in a community education and training program aimed at providing local residents with tools to create a thriving community and reduce poverty. The Horizons Project was administered by Washington State University Extension service.

The state minimum wage was increased 30-cents to $7.93.

RN Mary White was honored during a retirement luncheon which was attended by 60 home health, hospice and administrative staff members from N. E. Washington Health Programs.