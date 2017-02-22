Here is Remember When for Feb. 16, 2017

110 Years Ago – February 15, 1907

After nearly four years service with the U.S. Army, Chas. A. Mitchell and Wesley V. Story have returned home to Chewelah.

Postmaster Keyes received notice that Chewelah has been selected as the meeting place for the 4th Class postmasters of Stevens County.

100 Years Ago – February 16, 1917

J. Doblmeier rented the west half of the Smith building adjacent to Kronenbergers Market and is having the space remodeled for a bakery expected to open in early March. The location will give Doblmeier a good central location on Main Street.

The Chewelah Auto Company will occupy a new building, as soon as weather permits its construction by J. R. Couch, on Main Street west of the railroad crossing.

70 Years Ago – February 13, 1947

The sale of Roe’s Café to Mr. and Mrs. Everett Vittetoe of Peirce, Idaho, has been completed. Mr. and Mrs. Roe purchased the popular eating place from Gus Johnson about two years ago.

Ole Alm, vice president of the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce, was elevated to the position of president at the C of C luncheon meeting following the resignation of J. R. Stone.

60 Years Ago – February 14, 1957

Dr. Quentin Schwenk and wife Joyce have relocated to Chewelah and will be associated with Dr. Merle B. Snyder.

Miss Lulabelle Sweat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Sweat was crowned Miss Chewelah at the American Legion Hall.

Night skiing on Chewelah Peak began this Friday and conditions were excellent.

50 Years – February 16, 1967

Presentation of the God and Country Award was made to Gary Frisvold by the Rev. Norman Scrutin at the First Congregational Church last Sunday.

Mrs. Stephen Ross returned home after spending a month with her daughter and family in Peoria, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Edwards and their four children are moving to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

40 Years Ago – February 17, 1977

St. Joseph’s Hospital administrator Eva Sullivan has resigned and sister Mary Agnes will assume the position in addition to her duties as director of nursing.

Mrs. Delma Wise received word from Germany that her son, Sp4 Donald Wise and wife, Joanna, are the proud parents of a new son, Jonathan Riley Wise.

30 Years Ago – February 12, 1987

Shawn Crockett and Scott Frizzell won their weight division championships as Chewelah placed second behind Medical Lake in the Northeast District Wrestling tournament. Shawn and Scott will lead a delegation of eight Cougar Wrestlers to Chelan for regional competition this weekend.

Lara Hemingway, daughter of Gary and Carol Hemingway, was named Student of the Week by her Drama instructor, Bob Magart.

20 Years Ago – February 6, 1997

Ginger Zibell was honored for her 22 years of service with the Chewelah school district. She began when high school principal Fred Merrill hired her as the new JHS secretary.

JHS principal John Polm and Bill McDonnell were appointed to fill two vacancies on the Chewelah council. The vacancies resulted from the resignations of Ler Valkenaar and David Arneson.

10 Years Ago – February 15, 2007

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris co-sponsored federal legislation that would allow seniors to file their federal income taxes on a new, simplified form. (We’re still waiting!)

Chewelah wrestlers headed to the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome were: Bekie Gilreath, Rebecca Johnstone, Jessica Johnstone, Chelsea Bailey, Jon Lainson, Marcus Henderson, Pat Eggleston, Russell Whitley, and Chris Wardlaw.